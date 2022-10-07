UL Solutions Helps Manufacturers of Matter-Enabled Smart Devices to Solve Interoperability Challenges

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 7 ottobre 2022) - The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) now recognizes ULas an authorized third-party test house to test products using, the newly released standard aiming to unite thehome technology industry. NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/UL, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced it is now authorized as a third-party test house forhome products using, the Connectivity Standards Alliance's (CSA) newly released an industry-unifying standard forhome technology. Authorized by the CSA as athird-party test house in select Asia, Europe and North America locations following the launch of1.0, ULwill assess the ...