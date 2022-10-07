Pubblicità The San Benedetto 2022 con Elisabetta CanalisGuerra Ucraina Presidente Biden : rischio nucleare è realeMandragora venduta come spinaci : 8 intossicati a NapoliValanga Himalaya : morti 19 alpinisti Black Shark Cuffie Auricolari Bluetooth Suono Premium Sconto e OffertaMeross Presa Smart Intelligente Italiana con Monitoraggio Energia ...Marco Pantani: i suoi cimeli in mostra a OmegnaEl Kun Agüero debutta nel metaverso con KuniverseNEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND IN USCITA A DICEMBREPresentata Vantum, nuova Gaming ChairUltime Blog

UL Solutions Helps Manufacturers of Matter-Enabled Smart Devices to Solve Interoperability Challenges

UL Solutions Helps Manufacturers of Matter-Enabled Smart Devices to Solve Interoperability Challenges (Di venerdì 7 ottobre 2022) - The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) now recognizes UL Solutions as an authorized third-party test house to test products using Matter, the newly released standard aiming to unite the Smart home technology industry. NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/

UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced it is now authorized as a third-party test house for Smart home products using Matter, the Connectivity Standards Alliance's (CSA) newly released an industry-unifying standard for Smart home technology. Authorized by the CSA as a Matter third-party test house in select Asia, Europe and North America locations following the launch of Matter 1.0, UL Solutions will assess the ...
