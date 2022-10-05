Overwatch 2 è scaricabile gratuitamente su console e PC Joey Wheeler & Mai Valentine arrivano su Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUELHALLOWEEN incombe sulla frontiera di Red Dead OnlineCos'è e come ottimizzare il fleet managementMeta Quest 2 - tutte le novità di ottobreDEAD SPACE - MIGLIORAMENTI E PIU' QUALITÀNZXT - nuovi monitor gaming Canvas FHD 27F e 25FXiaomi - creatività e modern living una nuova gamma di prodotti AIoT Dakar Desert Rally disponibile su Console e PCL’Arabia Saudita ospiterà i Giochi invernali asiatici del 2029Ultime Blog

Manchester United | van de Beek in vendita

Manchester United
Manchester United: van de Beek in vendita (Di mercoledì 5 ottobre 2022) Il Manchester United a gennaio ascolterà offerte per il centrocampista classe 1997 Donny van de Beek: in scadenza nel 2025, piace al...
Ronaldo potrebbe lasciare lo United a gennaio per tornare a giocare la Champions League

La sua volontà di lasciare il Manchester United per approdare in un club iscritto alla attuale Champions League ha fatto il giro del mondo ed il suo agente, George Mendes , lo avrebbe offerto a ...

From UK - Il Manchester United non vuole cedere Ronaldo a gennaio

Come riferito dal Daily Mirror, il Manchester United non ha nessuna intenzione di lasciare partire Cristiano Ronaldo durante il prossimo mercato di gennaio. Per questo motivo, si legge, l'ex Juve ...

