HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED QUAI D'ORSAY IMPERIALES TRAVEL HUMIDOR AT THE TFWA INTERNATIONAL FAIR IN CANNES (Di mercoledì 5 ottobre 2022) - HABANOS, S.A. continues its commitment to Duty Free and TRAVEL Retail by presenting a product exclusively designed for these channels HAVANA, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED the new TRAVEL HUMIDOR by the brand QUAI D'ORSAY IMPERIALES during its traditional gala dinner at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in CANNES, France. An elegant and exclusive TRAVEL HUMIDOR with 20 HABANOS each and produced in limited quantities, which will be available only in Duty Free and TRAVEL Retail sales channels. "With this launch, we are bringing back one of the historical icons of this brand, which was relaunched by ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED the new TRAVEL HUMIDOR by the brand QUAI D'ORSAY IMPERIALES during its traditional gala dinner at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in CANNES, France. An elegant and exclusive TRAVEL HUMIDOR with 20 HABANOS each and produced in limited quantities, which will be available only in Duty Free and TRAVEL Retail sales channels. "With this launch, we are bringing back one of the historical icons of this brand, which was relaunched by ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED THE MONTECRISTO WIDE EDMUNDO IN WORLD PREMIERE IN SPAIN...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912026/Habanos_SA_Montecristo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/habanos - sa - presented - the - montecristo - wide - edmundo - in - ...
HABANOS, S.A. CELEBRATED 55 YEARS OF SUCCESS FOR COHIBA, THE WORLD'S MOST PRESTIGIOUS PREMIUM TOBACCO BRANDThe final touch was provided by the exclusive Gala Dinner with 650 attendees from 43 countries and focused on the novelties that Habanos, S. A. presented on the so - called "Cohiba Year" with its ...
HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED QUAI D'ORSAY IMPERIALES TRAVEL HUMIDOR AT THE TFWA INTERNATIONAL FAIR IN CANNESHabanos, S.A. presented the new Travel Humidor by the brand Quai D'Orsay Imperiales during its traditional gala dinner at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes, France. An elegant and ...
HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED THE MONTECRISTO WIDE EDMUNDO IN WORLD PREMIERE IN SPAINTabacalera, Habanos, S.A.'s exclusive partner and distributor for Spain, presented Montecristo Wide Edmundo in world premiere in Madrid, Spain, at an event organized by the Club Pasión Habanos under ...
HABANOS PRESENTEDSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : HABANOS PRESENTED