Da Ava a Elliott | la figlia di AJ McLean cambia nome | “La sostengo al milione %”

Tag24

Hilaria Baldwin has posted a photo of her seven children and husband Alec Baldwin amid reports he could ‘face charges’ over the shooting on the set of Rust. The entrepreneur and yoga instructor, 38, ...The Backstreet Boys singer's nine-year-old daughter recently changed her name from Ava to Elliott, and he insisted that he and his wife Rochelle are behind her no matter what AJ told PEOPLE: "When my ...