Now You See Me 3: Ruben Fleischer sarà il regista del film (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) Lionsgate ha annunciato che sarà Ruben Fleischer il regista di Now You See Me 3, il sequel dei film con al centro i ladri illusionisti. Now You See Me 3 ha trovato il suo regista: sarà Ruben Fleischer a essere impegnato dietro la macchina da presa del progetto prodotto da Lionsgate. Il franchise che vede protagonisti il gruppo di ladri-illusionisti ha incassato, con i primi due capitoli della storias, ben 686.5 milioni di dollari. La nuova sceneggiatura di Now You See Me 3 sarà firmata da Seth Grahame-Smith con la supervisione del regista Ruben Fleischer. Le versioni precedenti della storia erano firmate da Eric Warren Singer, già co-autore di Top Gun: Maverick. Nel ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) Lionsgate ha annunciato cheildi Now You See Me 3, il sequel deicon al centro i ladri illusionisti. Now You See Me 3 ha trovato il suoa essere impegnato dietro la macchina da presa del progetto prodotto da Lionsgate. Il franchise che vede protagonisti il gruppo di ladri-illusionisti ha incassato, con i primi due capitoli della storias, ben 686.5 milioni di dollari. La nuova sceneggiatura di Now You See Me 3firmata da Seth Grahame-Smith con la supervisione del. Le versioni precedenti della storia erano firmate da Eric Warren Singer, già co-autore di Top Gun: Maverick. Nel ...

ancheicialtroni : Don Draper, is that you? Date un premio a questa pubblicità NOW! - cinespression : #NowYouSeeMe 3: #Lionsgate sceglie #RubenFleischer per dirigere il terzo film della saga - Nerdmovieprod : Now You See Me 3: Ruben Fleischer dirigerà il film #NowYouSeeMe3 - meedvs4 : CI CREDETE CHE FARANNO DAVVERO NOW YOU SEE ME 3 - meedvs4 : NOW YOU SEE ME 3???? I MIEI DIRITTI LETTERALMEMTE??????? -