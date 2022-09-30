Now You See Me 3: Ruben Fleischer sarà il regista del film (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) Lionsgate ha annunciato che sarà Ruben Fleischer il regista di Now You See Me 3, il sequel dei film con al centro i ladri illusionisti. Now You See Me 3 ha trovato il suo regista: sarà Ruben Fleischer a essere impegnato dietro la macchina da presa del progetto prodotto da Lionsgate. Il franchise che vede protagonisti il gruppo di ladri-illusionisti ha incassato, con i primi due capitoli della storias, ben 686.5 milioni di dollari. La nuova sceneggiatura di Now You See Me 3 sarà firmata da Seth Grahame-Smith con la supervisione del regista Ruben Fleischer. Le versioni precedenti della storia erano firmate da Eric Warren Singer, già co-autore di Top Gun: Maverick. Nel ...Leggi su movieplayer
GLI INTRAMONTABILI DELLA STORIA - Le saghe che riportano al cinemaUn esempio concreto è la saga " Now You See Me " che sin dal 2013, anno in cui uscì il primo capitolo, ha particolarmente affascinato il pubblico puntando tutto su giochi di illusione ed avventure ...
