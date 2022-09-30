AEW Dark 27.09.2022 (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) Dagli Universal Studios di Orlando in Florida è andata in scena una nuova puntata di AEW Dark, parecchi i match disputati anche oggi. Ecco i risultati: Fuego Del Sol batte Jay Malachi Leila Grey batte Tiara James Jeeves Kay batte Gus De La Vega Jora Johl batte Blake Li Anna Jay A.S. batte Kelly Madan Ryan Nemeth batte Arjun Singh Leon Ruffin batte BSHP King Angélico batte Caleb Konley The Renegade Twins (Charlette & Robyn Renegade) battono Mila Moore & Mylo Nick Comoroto batte Shaheem Ali Dante Martin batte Anthony Henry Leggi su zonawrestling
