“The Peripheral” su Prime Video, la serie thriller con Chloe Grace Moretz (Di giovedì 29 settembre 2022) serie Tv: “The Peripheral” su Prime Video uscirà a breve. La serie thriller è basata sul romanzo best-seller di William Gibson e ha come protagonista l’attrice americana Chloe Grace Moretz, conosciuta per la sua parte in serie come “Desperate Housewives”, “Dirty Sexy Money“ e “30 Rock“ e nei film “(500) Giorni Insieme”, “Kick-Ass“, “La Diseducazione di Cameron Post” e “Suspiria“. La produzione mira a donare uno sguardo affascinante e allucinatorio sulla sorte dell’umanità e su cosa verrà dopo. Ecco tutto quello che c’è da sapere su “The Peripheral” trama, uscita, cast ed episodi. “The Peripheral” su Prime Video: uscita ed episodi “The ...Leggi su tvzap
Prime Video: i titoli in uscita a ottobre 2022... venerdì 7 ottobre 2022 Il Signore degli Anelli - Gli Anelli del Potere (S01 EP8, l'ultimo): venerdì 14 ottobre 2022 INVERSO - The Peripheral (serie drama/fantascientifica): venerdì 21 ottobre 2022 ...
