WWE | I Gallus sospesi sine die

The Shield Of Wrestling

WWE trio Gallus have been ‘suspended indefinitely’ after being arrested live on air in storyline scenes airing on NXT this week. The three Scottish stars – brothers Mark and Joe Coffey and their ...This week’s episode of NXT was headlined by Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) taking on Briggs & Jensen in a “Pub Rules” match. The latter emerged victorious after a raucous affair, but it’s what ...