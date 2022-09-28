WWE: I Gallus sospesi sine die (Di mercoledì 28 settembre 2022) Wolfgang, Joe e Mark Coffey hanno subito una sospensione dalla dirigenza in seguito alle azioni deplorevoli che li hanno visti protagonisti ad NXT. Wolfgang e Mark Coffey, in seguito alla loro sconfitta nel “Pub Rules Match” per mano di Briggs e Jensen, hanno reagito riversando la loro frustrazione sui dipendenti WWE e le forze dell’ordine presenti in loco, che tentavano di trarre loro in arresto. Una rivalità lunga La WWE, in ossequio alle loro azioni, ha diramato appena lo show è terminato, un comunicato con cui dichiarava sospesi, senza fissarne il termine, i tre appartenenti alla stable Gallus. Poco prima, quella notte, anche Joe Coffey si era macchiato di tale onta, avendo attaccato nel backstage un uomo della sicurezza e venendo, consequenzialmente, bannato dal ring durante il “Pub Rules Match”. Ricordiamo che le due fazioni sono ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Gallus sono stati arrestati e sospesi ad NXT The Shield Of Wrestling
WWE NXT stars Gallus ‘arrested and suspended’ after ‘assaulting officials and security’WWE trio Gallus have been ‘suspended indefinitely’ after being arrested live on air in storyline scenes airing on NXT this week. The three Scottish stars – brothers Mark and Joe Coffey and their ...
Gallus suspended indefinitely by WWEThis week’s episode of NXT was headlined by Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) taking on Briggs & Jensen in a “Pub Rules” match. The latter emerged victorious after a raucous affair, but it’s what ...
WWE GallusSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Gallus