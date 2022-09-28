GOOD GAME ITALIA - LE ABILITA' FUORI DAL GIOCOIntel Innovation - presentati i processori Intel Core di tredicesima ...Xbox Wireless Controller nuova variante mimetica Mineral CamoI servizi di SHADOW disponibili anche in ItaliaMetal: Hellsinger abbraccia ogni genere musicale grazie alle modGotham Knights - Il nuovo trailer svela le funzionalità PCNVIDIA rilascia un nuovo driver GeForce per Overwatch 2ROCCAT presenta la tastiera Vulcan II MAX e le cuffie Syn MAX Air di ...Torna il Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Circuit ItalyTower of Fantasy - nuovo personaggio e eventoUltime Blog

Handheld releases new Nautiz X81 | An ultra-rugged 5G Android 12 handheld with a familiar feel

Handheld releases
Handheld releases new Nautiz X81: An ultra-rugged 5G Android 12 handheld with a familiar feel (Di mercoledì 28 settembre 2022)

handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced the release of the all-new Nautiz X81, an ultra-rugged Android handheld joining the popular Nautiz line with expanded outdoor-rugged reliability, 5G connectivity, as well as nearly limitless customization capability. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:  https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9092151-handheld-Nautiz-x81-ultra-rugged-5g-Android/ The innovative 4.8-inch screen uses unique display technology to deliver a truly sunlight-readable ...
Handheld releases new Nautiz X81: An ultra-rugged 5G Android 12 handheld with a familiar feel

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced the release of ...

