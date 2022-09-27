The Losers film stasera in tv 27 settembre: cast, trama, curiosità, streaming (Di martedì 27 settembre 2022) The Losers è il film stasera in tv martedì 27 settembre 2022 in onda in seconda serata su Italia 1. Di seguito ecco cast, scheda, trama, trailer e alcune curiosità sul film. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV The Losers film stasera in tv: cast e scheda TITOLO ORIGINALE: The Losers DATA USCITA: 23 luglio 2010 GENERE: Azione, Avventura, Drammatico ANNO: 2010 REGIA: Sylvain White cast: Zoe Saldana, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Chris Evans, Idris Elba, Jason Patric, Columbus Short, Holt McCallany, Peter Macdissi, Óscar Jaenada, Tuere “Tanee” McCall DURATA: 98 Minuti The Losers film stasera in tv: ... Leggi su cubemagazine (Di martedì 27 settembre 2022) Theè ilin tv martedì 272022 in onda in seconda serata su Italia 1. Di seguito ecco, scheda,, trailer e alcunesul. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV Thein tv:e scheda TITOLO ORIGINALE: TheDATA USCITA: 23 luglio 2010 GENERE: Azione, Avventura, Drammatico ANNO: 2010 REGIA: Sylvain White: Zoe Saldana, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Chris Evans, Idris Elba, Jason Patric, Columbus Short, Holt McCallany, Peter Macdissi, Óscar Jaenada, Tuere “Tanee” McCall DURATA: 98 Minuti Thein tv: ...

