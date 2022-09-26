Aggiornamento 2.1 di Battlefield 2042: Nuovo veicolo, Armi Vault, ...EArts svela la tabella di marcia per l'ecosistema SPORTS FIFA 23Le strabilianti immagini di come sarebbero Elvis Presley, Freddie ...Round One 2022: IIDEA inaugura il progetto “Education”Trust - soluzioni per creare la prima postazione da gamingOXENFREE è ora disponibile su NetflixL’11 e il 12 ottobre arrivano le Offerte esclusive Prime di AmazonGolf : Paige Spiranac risponde al troll che dice di apparire su ...Eliud Kipchoge : INCREDIBILE RECORD DEL MONDO nella Maratona a ...La Juventus registra la più grande perdita finanziaria nella storia ...Ultime Blog

The Last of Us | il teaser trailer della serie in arrivo su Sky e NOW nel 2023

The Last
The Last of Us: il teaser trailer della serie in arrivo su Sky e NOW nel 2023 (Di lunedì 26 settembre 2022) Sky ha condiviso il teaser trailer della serie The Last Of Us, tratta dall'omonimo videogioco, che uscirà sugli schermi italiani in contemporanea con gli USA. Il teaser trailer della serie The Last Of Us regala le prime immagini dell'atteso adattamento dell'acclamato videogioco, in arrivo in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW nel 2023, in contemporanea con la messa in onda negli Stati Uniti. Nel video vengono introdotti i due protagonisti della storia e, soprattutto, il mondo post-apocalittico in cui vivono e i pericoli che devono affrontare, tra esplosioni, incidenti, fughe rocambolesche e creature terrificanti. La storia di The Last of Us si ...
The Last of Us: il trailer della serie tv HBO

In occasione del The Last of Us Day , che si celebra ogni 26 settembre, è stato pubblicato il trailer della serie HBO . LEGGI: The Last of Us, la star Lamar Johnson rassicura i fan: "Adorerete la serie" LEGGI: The ...

The Last of Us: il teaser trailer della serie HBO con Pedro Pascal

The Last of Us debutterà nel nostro paese in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW nel 2023: ecco il teaser trailer della ...
HBO's The Last of Us Trailer Reveals Horrifying Infected

Watch the new footage from HBO's video game adaptation. We just got a close to 2-minute trailer for The Last of Us, the HBO series based on the acclaimed video game. Pedro Pascal,, Merle Dandridge, ...

