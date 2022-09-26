The Last of Us: il teaser trailer della serie in arrivo su Sky e NOW nel 2023 (Di lunedì 26 settembre 2022) Sky ha condiviso il teaser trailer della serie The Last Of Us, tratta dall'omonimo videogioco, che uscirà sugli schermi italiani in contemporanea con gli USA. Il teaser trailer della serie The Last Of Us regala le prime immagini dell'atteso adattamento dell'acclamato videogioco, in arrivo in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW nel 2023, in contemporanea con la messa in onda negli Stati Uniti. Nel video vengono introdotti i due protagonisti della storia e, soprattutto, il mondo post-apocalittico in cui vivono e i pericoli che devono affrontare, tra esplosioni, incidenti, fughe rocambolesche e creature terrificanti. La storia di The Last of Us si ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di lunedì 26 settembre 2022) Sky ha condiviso ilTheOf Us, tratta dall'omonimo videogioco, che uscirà sugli schermi italiani in contemporanea con gli USA. IlTheOf Us regala le prime immagini dell'atteso adattamento dell'acclamato videogioco, inin esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW nel, in contemporanea con la messa in onda negli Stati Uniti. Nel video vengono introdotti i due protagonististoria e, soprattutto, il mondo post-apocalittico in cui vivono e i pericoli che devono affrontare, tra esplosioni, incidenti, fughe rocambolesche e creature terrificanti. La storia di Theof Us si ...

