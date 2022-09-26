Robert Virves atteso a Rallilegend222: ”Voglio vincere il WRC” (Di lunedì 26 settembre 2022) Nell’ambito dell’evento Rallilegend222 del 1 ottobre prossimo, il nuovo campione del mondo di rally Robert Virves darà spettacolo sulla pista LaitseRallyPark da assoluto protagonista della manifestazione. Il driver fa la sua prima gara da campione del mondo con una BMW M3 E36. Robert Virves, che è stato incoronato campione del mondo di rally Junior dopo Source Leggi su rallyeslalom
Le prestazioni della Ford Fiesta Rally3 impressionano al Rally Croazia (battendo anche le Rally1)Inoltre all'undicesimo posto di quella PS11 da 15,85 km si è posizionata un'altra Fiesta Rally3, guidata da Robert Virves , ed anche lui in quel contesto meglio di Rovanpera. Il tutto in condizioni ...
Junior WRC | Svelati i partecipanti all'edizione 2022, la prima sulle Rally3Presenti anche Robert Virves , il campione britannico Junior 2021 William Creighton e qualche novità, come il keniota McRae Kimathi , attuale detentore del titolo African Junior su Fiesta Rally3 ... Robert Virves atteso a Rallilegend222: ”Voglio vincere il WRC” RS RALLYSLALOM E OLTRE
WRC Acropolis Rally Greece: The Good, The Bad and an intra team squabbleThe Acropolis Rally is renowned as one of the World Rally Championship’s true tests of attrition. Last weekend’s Greek classic served up another slog for survival that delivered the most unexpected of ...
Virves becomes first Estonian Junior WRC ChampionRobert Virves has made history by winning Acropolis Rally Greece to become the 2022 FIA Junior WRC Champion after a thrilling title fight that went down to the wire. Virves wins a career-boosting ...
