DreameBot L10s Ultra | sta per arrivare il robot tuttofare che si pulisce da solo

DreameBot L10s
DreameBot L10s Ultra, sta per arrivare il robot tuttofare che si pulisce da solo (Di lunedì 26 settembre 2022) Dreame si appresta a lanciare il proprio aspirapolvere robot più potente, con una dotazione tecnica da paura. Scoprite in anteprima i dettagli. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Dreame Technology, a fast - growing company leading in smart home cleaning appliance, announced the launch of the all - new flagship DreameBot L10s Ultra. The DreameBot L10s Ultra features many of the company's latest industry - leading innovations in smart cleaning. DreameBot L10s Ultra is marketed as a fully - automatic robot ...

Highlighted at the Dreame IFA booth is the new flagship robot: DreameBot L10s Ultra. DreameBot L10s Ultra is capable of completely automated, hands - free cleaning. With Dreame's advanced motor ... Abbiamo visto tanti aspirapolvere di qualità e a buon prezzo, a Berlino  Techradar

Dreame Technology (“Dreame”), a global leader in smart home cleaning appliances, has officially released the new DreameBot L10s Ultra robotic mopping vacuum cleaner on its website and at Amazon.com.

Dreame Technology (“Dreametech”), a fast-growing company in smart home cleaning appliances, has officially released the new DreameBot L10s Ultra robot vacuum and mop. Early Bird Sales start on ...
