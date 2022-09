Zona_Wrestling : IMPACT: Bobby Fish è apparso a Victory Road -

The Shield Of Wrestling

... and we believe we can have a positiveon our people and our planet, intentionally acting as ... Contacts Liz Morali Investor Relations 510 - 668 - 8436 ir@synnex.comEagle Global Corporate ...... and we believe we can have a positiveon our people and our planet, intentionally acting as ... Contacts Liz Morali Investor Relations 510 - 668 - 8436 ir@synnex.comEagle Global Corporate ... Bobby Fish ha debuttato a Victory Road 2022 Bobby Fish, recentemente fuoriuscito dalla All Elite Wrestling, è ufficialmente approdato ad IMPACT Wrestling.Impact can't fire me. I don't work here! And that brings me to my next point." Fish reiterated that he doesn't work in Impact, though he did say he's been keeping an eye on the locker room for a while ...