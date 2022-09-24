IMPACT | Bobby Fish è apparso a Victory Road

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 24 settembre 2022) L’ex campione di coppia di NXT e membro dell‘Undisputed Era,, èquesta notte nellaZone durante, che si è tenuta agli Skyway Studios di Nashville, Tennessee.è stato da poco licenziato dalla AEW e fin da subito aveva mostrato il suo disappunto per come la federazione aveva gestito il suo booking e quello del suo compagno nei reDragon, Kyle O’Reilly: ora peròè pronto per una nuova sfida. Il debutto I profili social dihanno anche pubblicato un video con la descrizione:“COSA?!?!è nellaZone!?”Come riportato in precedenza,aveva anche ...