IMPACT: Bobby Fish è apparso a Victory Road (Di sabato 24 settembre 2022) L’ex campione di coppia di NXT e membro dell‘Undisputed Era, Bobby Fish, è apparso questa notte nella IMPACT Zone durante Victory Road, che si è tenuta agli Skyway Studios di Nashville, Tennessee. Fish è stato da poco licenziato dalla AEW e fin da subito aveva mostrato il suo disappunto per come la federazione aveva gestito il suo booking e quello del suo compagno nei reDragon, Kyle O’Reilly: ora però Fish è pronto per una nuova sfida. Il debutto I profili social di IMPACT hanno anche pubblicato un video con la descrizione:“COSA?!?!Bobby Fish è nella IMPACT Zone!?VictoryRoad”Come riportato in precedenza, Fish aveva anche ...
Bobby Fish, recentemente fuoriuscito dalla All Elite Wrestling, è ufficialmente approdato ad IMPACT Wrestling.

Former AEW and WWE Star Makes Impact Debut and Addresses Recent Comments About CM Punk

Impact can't fire me. I don't work here! And that brings me to my next point." Fish reiterated that he doesn't work in Impact, though he did say he's been keeping an eye on the locker room for a while ...
