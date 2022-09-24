POKÉMON: LE CRONACHE DI ARCEUS”, DEBUTTANO SU NETFLIXItalian Esports Awards, tutte le nomination del 2022I Pokémon invadono il Flagship store Rinascente a MilanoMilano Fashion Week 2022: Motorola celebra il connubio tecnologia e ...Ballando con le stelle 2022 : concorrenti e giuria show di Rai1Wanda Nara e Mauro Icardi si separano : l' annuncio su InstagramAndrea Delogu rifiutata al ristorante perché vestita maleGF Vip Luca Salatino : mi volevo suicidareXiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2S Robot Aspirapolvere e Lavapavimenti Sconto ...Proscenic WashVac F20 3 Aspirapolvere Senza Fili Lavapavimenti Sconto ...Ultime Blog

Cars on the road | creatori e registi | "Dopo la pandemia la serie è un'occasione per vedere il mondo"

Cars on the road, creatori e registi: “Dopo la pandemia la serie è un’occasione per vedere il mondo” (Di sabato 24 settembre 2022) La nostra intervista a creatori e registi di Cars on the road, la serie animata spin-off del franchise Disney e Pixar Cars, disponibile su Disney+ in occasione del Disney+ Day. Non poteva che nascere un viaggio on the road dal franchise di successo Disney e Pixar Cars. È così che è nata Cars on the road, la serie animata spin-off arrivata su Disney+ in occasione del Disney+ Day. È ciò che ci hanno confermato il produttore Marc Sondheimer, lo sceneggiatore e regista degli episodi 1,2 e 8 Steve Purcell e i registi Bobby Podesta (episodi 5,6,9) e Brian Fee (episodi 3,4,7) quando li abbiamo incontrati su Zoom, finendo a parlare anche di ritorno ai viaggi Dopo la ...
Cars on the road, creatori e registi: "Dopo la pandemia la serie è un'occasione per vedere il mondo"

