The Last Dance | Roger Federer | colui che ha cambiato il gioco del tennis

The Last Dance: Roger Federer, colui che ha cambiato il gioco del tennis (Di venerdì 23 settembre 2022) Nella storia del tennis c’è indubbiamente un pre ed un post Federer. Il campione di Basilea ha infatti scritto pagine indelebili di questo sport, ma soprattutto è riuscito a cambiare il gioco come solo le leggende sanno fare. Non sono solo i numeri strepitosi e la miriade di record battuti a dare prova della sua grandezza, ma soprattutto la sua classe e la sua facilità nel fare cose più che difficili per tutti gli altri. Spesso quando si parla di Roger vengono menzionati anche Nadal e Djokovic, ma lo svizzero non potrebbe essere più diverso dai suoi rivali. Ovviamente stiamo parlando di tre giocatori che possiedono un talento fuori dalla norma e che hanno dominato questo sport per decenni, ma lo hanno fatto in maniera diversa. Quello di Federer è infatti un talento che si potrebbe definire ‘naturale’. ...
