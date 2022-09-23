Some Prefer Cake: cos’ha il cinema lesbico da raccontarci di così importante (Di venerdì 23 settembre 2022) “Alcun* Preferiscono la torta”: è questa la traduzione di Some Prefer Cake, il il festival del cinema lesbico che si inaugura a Bologna oggi e durerà fino al 25 settembre, presso il Nuovo cinema Nosadella di via dello Scalo 21 e via Lodovico Berti 2/7. Giunta alla quattordicesima edizione, la kermesse cinematografica creata da Luki Massa e Marta Bencich si sposterà, dopo la tre giorni in presenza, in streaming, dove dal 26 settembre al 2 ottobre sarà visibile, su openddb.it, una selezione dei film proiettati in presenza. Il Lesbian Film Festival bolognese propone (finalmente!) una prospettiva del tutto nuova sulle relazioni lesbiche, puntando su quella che è la realtà di molte persone lesbiche, ben al di là di quelle che sono le stereotipate immagini ...Leggi su news.robadadonne
