Impact 22 09 2022 La sanguinosa firma del contratto

Impact 2022
Impact 22.09.2022 La sanguinosa firma del contratto (Di venerdì 23 settembre 2022) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti in questa nuova puntata di Impact. La prossima notte ci sarà Victory Road, l’ultima tappa sulla strada per Bound For Glory. Ci sarà infatti la firma del contratto per il match a regole estreme tra Moose, Steve Maclin e Sami Callihan. Non mancheranno però i match, anzi come primo incontro c’è anche una cintura in palio, l’Impact Digital Media Championship. Allora immergiamoci nella puntata! Brian Myers sconfigge Bhupinder Gujjar per l’Impact Digital Media Championship (3 / 5) Jordynne Grace sconfigge Zicky Dice N.C. Black Taurus sconfigge Mia Yim, Alex Zayne, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid (3 / 5) PROMO: Nella fattoria buia di Eric Young, il Designer è in compagnia di Deaner e del suo nuovo esercito. Chiede loro cosa sono, e loro rispondono ...
Impact Wrestling Review - The Master of Puppets

La firma dei contratti ci aspetta in vista di Victory Road, l’evento che si terrà questa notte con un Burbed Wire Massacre match!

