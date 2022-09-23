Golf, Presidents Cup 2022: subito dominio USA nella prima giornata (Di venerdì 23 settembre 2022) È cominciata la Presidents Cup 2022 di Golf, e subito il Team USA prende il largo sul Team International. A Charlotte, la squadra a stelle e strisce capitanata da Davis love III ha infatti chiuso in vantaggio per 4-1 il primo giro di doppio. Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele hanno superato per 6&5 Adam Scott/Hideki Matsuyama, mentre Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas e Cameron Young/Collin Morikawa hanno avuto la meglio entrambe per 2&1 rispettivamente su Sungjae Im/Corey Conners e Tom Kim/ Lee Kyoung-hoon. All’ultimo respiro (1up) Tony Finau/Max Homa hanno battuto Taylor Pendrith/Mito Pereira, mentre l’unica vittoria per l’Internationale Team è arrivata per mano di Si Woo Kim/Cameron Davis, i quali si sono imposti sul numero uno al mondo Scottie Scheffler e Sam Burns (2up). SportFace. Leggi su sportface
Golf, Presidents Cup 2022: dominio Stati Uniti nei foursome del primo giornoL'unica vittoria a favore del Team Internazionale la colgono il sudcoreano Si Woo Kim e l'australiano Cameron Davis . Dopo esser stati indietro per quasi tutto il tempo contro Scottie Scheffler e Sam ...
Golf: Presidents Cup al via a Quail Hollow. La sfida USA - Mondo (ma non Europa)Il team Internazionale è al via con Trevor Immelman (Sudafrica) capitano, K. J. Choi (Corea del Sud), Geoff Ogilvy (Australia), Camilo Villegas (Colombia) e Mike Weir (Canada). I 12 golfisti sono ...
Cam Davis and Si Woo Kim fightback leave faint hope for International TeamBut a stirring fightback from Cam Davis and Si Woo Kim gave Trevor Immelman's International Team something to smile about other than the South American feast awaiting them after the opening round of ...
A look at Day 1 at the Presidents CupA brief look at the first day of matches from the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club. THE SCORE: United States 4, International 1. UNDEFEATED: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele improved to 5-0 in ...
