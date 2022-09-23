Empire State Realty Trust Reaches Carbon Neutrality for Commercial Portfolio

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 23 settembre 2022) Additional 100% Offset of Non-Electric Usage Through Preservation Support of 9k Acres of Biodiverse Forest ESRT previously offset electricity with 100% renewable wind power throughout theNEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that it achievedfor its 9.9 million square footthrough a combination of its industry leadership in building energy-efficiency retrofit work and a new three-year agreement with 18 Reserves and ACT. The new agreement supports the preservation of close to 9,000 acres of biodiverse forest that will offset 100% of ESRT's non-electric fossil fuel usage. ESRT's continued leadership in sustainability and ...