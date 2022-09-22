DJI presenta Osmo Mobile 6 - stabilizzatore per smartphoneCkibe, Yotobi, Kurolily e Cristina Scabbia saranno gli host di Lucca ...Turtle Beach presenta VELOCITYONE RUDDER PEDALS & VELOCITYONE STAND EA SPORTS: FIFA 23 HA LA COLONNA SONORA PIÙ BELLA DEL MONDODie by the Blade verrà lanciato per PC e console a novembreStartup innovative: trend in crescita per il settore salute e wellnessDiablo Immortal - aggiornamento in arrivo il 28 settembreHisense Laser Cinema PX1-PRO: pure emozioni cinematograficheTRAIN LIFE: A RAILWAY SIMULATOR È DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLECellularline - nuove cover per iPhone 14Ultime Blog

Swarovski Foundation Announce Latest Creatives For Our Future Grant Recipients During A Reception At The United Nations Headquarters (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Following a call for applications which attracted over 230 submissions from young Creatives across 52 countries worldwide, the Swarovski Foundation, in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnerships, Announce the Latest cohort and advocates for the second year of its Creatives for Our Future program During a special Reception at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. The six successful Grant Recipients, whose areas of expertise span across sustainable fashion and textiles, engineering, product design and biotechnologies were chosen for their ...
From Typhoid to Incredible Innovation: Meet 21-Year-Old Nigerian Ichor Joshua Who Bagged UN Swarovski Prize

A 21-year-old Nigerian, Ichor Joshua, has bagged the UN Swarovski Prize for his innovation that monitors water contamination and downtime in sub-Saharan Africa.
