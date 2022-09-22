DJI presenta Osmo Mobile 6 - stabilizzatore per smartphoneCkibe, Yotobi, Kurolily e Cristina Scabbia saranno gli host di Lucca ...Turtle Beach presenta VELOCITYONE RUDDER PEDALS & VELOCITYONE STAND EA SPORTS: FIFA 23 HA LA COLONNA SONORA PIÙ BELLA DEL MONDODie by the Blade verrà lanciato per PC e console a novembreStartup innovative: trend in crescita per il settore salute e wellnessDiablo Immortal - aggiornamento in arrivo il 28 settembreHisense Laser Cinema PX1-PRO: pure emozioni cinematograficheTRAIN LIFE: A RAILWAY SIMULATOR È DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLECellularline - nuove cover per iPhone 14Ultime Blog

Portuguese Space Agency promotes aerospace sector with European competition

Portuguese Space
Portuguese Space Agency promotes aerospace sector with European competition (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) - EuRoC – European Rocketry Challenge is the European rocket launch competition aimed at university students - The competition takes place between the 11th and 18th of October, in Ponte de Sor and in Campo Militar de Santa Margarida (Portugal), with the participation of 21 European teams LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The Portuguese Space Agency promotes, for the third consecutive year, the EuRoC – European Rocketry Challenge, a rocket launch competition aimed at European university students. The competition takes place between 11th and 18th of October, in Ponte de Sor and Campo Militar de Santa Margarida (Portugal), and counts ...
