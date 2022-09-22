“Lots of love”: Mark Zuckerberg e Priscilla Chan annunciano il terzo figlio (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) La famiglia di Mark Zuckerberg e Priscilla Chan si allarga. La coppia ha annunciato con un post Instagram di essere in attesa della loro terza figlia. Maxima e August, nate rispettivamente nel 2015 e nel 2017, quindi, avranno presto una sorellina. Il 38enne, co-fondatore di Facebook ha dato la bella notizia pubblicato una foto con la moglie, mentre le tiene una mano sulla pancia. A corredo dello scatto la caption recita: Tanto amore. Felici di condividere che Max e August avranno una nuova sorellina l’anno prossimo. Vi raccomandiamo... "Social baby" in arrivo. Zuckerberg si confessa: dopo il dolore di tre aborti, finalmente papà Mark Zuckerberg e la moglie Priscilla ... Leggi su news.robadadonne (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) La famiglia disi allarga. La coppia ha annunciato con un post Instagram di essere in attesa della loro terza figlia. Maxima e August, nate rispettivamente nel 2015 e nel 2017, quindi, avranno presto una sorellina. Il 38enne, co-fondatore di Facebook ha dato la bella notizia pubblicato una foto con la moglie, mentre le tiene una mano sulla pancia. A corredo dello scatto la caption recita: Tanto amore. Felici di condividere che Max e August avranno una nuova sorellina l’anno prossimo. Vi raccomandiamo... "Social baby" in arrivo.si confessa: dopo il dolore di tre aborti, finalmente papàe la moglie...

steadyflowers : @marthanielsn SOFIAAAAAA grazie mille love you lots bebita ???????? (sottolineo che al momento abbiamo la stessa età, p… - daria_LREF : @Matt_Mashupper Oddio sai che non avevo visto la tua foto… ti piace Jennie e anche Fate… lots of love ?????? - myLorderm : lots of love! vi amo basta ma io come devo fare - RaphaelVicas : RT @ladylyndon2: Solo le vere fan di @AleBorghi_ vanno di martedì al cinema da sole a vedere #Thehangingsun! Lots of love ?? - devonnessmiIe : amo ci seguiamo da pochissimo ma oltre al fatto che sei magnifica stupenda meravigliosa e purtroppo molto minorenne… -