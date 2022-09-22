Diablo Immortal - aggiornamento in arrivo il 28 settembreHisense Laser Cinema PX1-PRO: pure emozioni cinematograficheTRAIN LIFE: A RAILWAY SIMULATOR È DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLECellularline - nuove cover per iPhone 14HASBRO PULSE: ARRIVA IN ITALIA LA PIATTAFORMA PER COLLEZIONISTIGUNDAM EVOLUTION DISPONIBILE PER PCNasce Polaroid MusicPistola Massaggio Muscolare Professionale Silenziosa Sconto e OffertaLogitech annuncia il microfono XLR Blue Sona e Litra Beam Desktop Key ...Logitech G CLOUD porta il game streaming a un nuovo livelloUltime Blog

“Lots of love”: Mark Zuckerberg e Priscilla Chan annunciano il terzo figlio (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) La famiglia di Mark Zuckerberg e Priscilla Chan si allarga. La coppia ha annunciato con un post Instagram di essere in attesa della loro terza figlia. Maxima e August, nate rispettivamente nel 2015 e nel 2017, quindi, avranno presto una sorellina. Il 38enne, co-fondatore di Facebook ha dato la bella notizia pubblicato una foto con la moglie, mentre le tiene una mano sulla pancia. A corredo dello scatto la caption recita: Tanto amore. Felici di condividere che Max e August avranno una nuova sorellina l’anno prossimo. Vi raccomandiamo... "Social baby" in arrivo. Zuckerberg si confessa: dopo il dolore di tre aborti, finalmente papà Mark Zuckerberg e la moglie Priscilla ...
