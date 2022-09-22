DJI presenta Osmo Mobile 6 - stabilizzatore per smartphoneCkibe, Yotobi, Kurolily e Cristina Scabbia saranno gli host di Lucca ...Turtle Beach presenta VELOCITYONE RUDDER PEDALS & VELOCITYONE STAND EA SPORTS: FIFA 23 HA LA COLONNA SONORA PIÙ BELLA DEL MONDODie by the Blade verrà lanciato per PC e console a novembreStartup innovative: trend in crescita per il settore salute e wellnessDiablo Immortal - aggiornamento in arrivo il 28 settembreHisense Laser Cinema PX1-PRO: pure emozioni cinematograficheTRAIN LIFE: A RAILWAY SIMULATOR È DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLECellularline - nuove cover per iPhone 14Ultime Blog

Il Breakthrough New Horizons Prize per la fisica ad Anna Grassellino

Breakthrough New
Il Breakthrough New Horizons Prize per la fisica ad Anna Grassellino (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) La direttrice del Centro SQMS Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Centre del Fermilab ha ricevuto il premio “per la scoperta di importanti miglioramenti delle prestazioni delle cavità a radiofrequenza superconduttive al niobio, con applicazioni che vanno dalla fisica degli acceleratori ai dispositivi quantistici”
