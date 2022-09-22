Diablo Immortal - aggiornamento in arrivo il 28 settembreHisense Laser Cinema PX1-PRO: pure emozioni cinematograficheTRAIN LIFE: A RAILWAY SIMULATOR È DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLECellularline - nuove cover per iPhone 14HASBRO PULSE: ARRIVA IN ITALIA LA PIATTAFORMA PER COLLEZIONISTIGUNDAM EVOLUTION DISPONIBILE PER PCNasce Polaroid MusicPistola Massaggio Muscolare Professionale Silenziosa Sconto e OffertaLogitech annuncia il microfono XLR Blue Sona e Litra Beam Desktop Key ...Logitech G CLOUD porta il game streaming a un nuovo livelloUltime Blog

Global Youth Multicultural Forum Dreams of Youth | Together to Growth China-Greece Event

Global Youth
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Global Youth Multicultural Forum "Dreams of Youth, Together to Growth" China-Greece Event (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 On September 20, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Greece, the China-Greece Event entitled "Dreams of Youth, Together to Growth" under Global Youth Multicultural Forum jointly sponsored by Guohua Energy Investment Co., Ltd of China Energy Investment and the Center for International Cultural Communication of China International Communications Group(CICG) was held in Beijing and Athens through a video link. Honorable Guests from government institutions and businesses in China and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

twitterTP_Italia : Siamo orgogliosi di fare un grande passo avanti verso un mondo migliore e più equo con il Central American Service… -

Il Sahara Occidentale di fronte all'estrattivismo "green"

L'8 settembre 2022 si è tenuto al Venice Climate Camp il workshop "Sahrawi: Colonialismo, estrattivismo e repressione nel Sahara Occidentale" a cura della Sahrawi Youth Union. Proponiamo qui il report del workshop stilato da uno degli organizzatori. Ulteriori informazioni sull'operato delle multinazionali nel Sahara Occidentale sono reperibili sul sito Western ...

Generation4Zurich: Fondazione Generation Italy e Zurich Italia presentano la Digital Factory

Il tema della formazione specializzata è dunque inderogabile: l'indice globale dello sviluppo giovanile (Global Youth Development Index) in Italia registra un punteggio di 0.816, posizionandosi al ... Giovani per il clima, a New York il secondo Youth4Climate  La Nuova Ecologia

Shanghai's Lujiazui signs over 30 global services providers

a conference convened by the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists ("AAPS").... at 05:17 Global Youth Multicultural Forum "Dreams of Youth, Together to Growth" China-Greece Event On ...

Global Youth Multicultural Forum "Dreams of Youth, Together to Growth" China-Greece Event

On September 20, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Greece, the China-Greece event entitled "Dreams of Youth, Together to Growth" ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Global Youth
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Global Youth Global Youth Multicultural Forum Dreams