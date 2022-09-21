Nasce La Casa Dei Player: per raccontare il nuovo PlayStation PlusEA e Motive Studios sviluppano un gioco su Iron ManIl nuovo DLC di Anno 1800, Empire of the Skies, è ora disponibileYu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUE: al via il Festival Synchro x XyzNVIDIA annuncia le nuove GPU GeForce RTX 40 e il DLSS 3Soulstice disponibile ora per PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S e PCGori: Cuddly Carnage sarà lanciato su Console nel 2023Yu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI - Tin delle Divinità del ...Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022: l'edizione più grande di sempreLa closed beta del fine gioco di Diablo IV si avvicinaUltime Blog

Wsj | Investindustrial punta a 52% Eataly valutato 200 mln

Wsj,Investindustrial punta a 52% Eataly valutato 200 mln (Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) Investindustrial è trattative per rilevare il 52% di Eataly Spa valutato 200 milioni di euro. Lo riporta il Wall Street Journal citando alcune fonti, secondo le quali Eataly potrebbe usare i fondi per ...
Investindustrial è trattative per rilevare il 52% di Eataly Spa valutato 200 milioni di euro. Lo riporta il Wall Street Journal citando alcune fonti, secondo le quali Eataly potrebbe usare i fondi per ...

Wsj,Investindustrial punta a 52% Eataly valutato 200 mln

Investindustrial è trattative per rilevare il 52% di Eataly Spa valutato 200 milioni di euro. Lo riporta il Wall Street Journal citando alcune fonti, secondo le quali Eataly potrebbe usare i fondi per ...

Investindustrial è trattative per rilevare il 52% di Eataly Spa valutato 200 milioni di euro. Lo riporta il Wall Street Journal citando alcune fonti, secondo le quali Eataly potrebbe usare i fondi per ...

Eataly Near Deal to Sell Majority Stake

The European private-equity firm aims to help the Italian-marketplace chain continue to expand globally, according to people familiar with the matter.
