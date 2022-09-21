Aspirapolvere: con o senza sacco?Round One 2022, apre la biglietteria e anticipazioni su contenuti e ...Meta Quest si aggiornaPresentate le novità di Windows 11 2022 UpdateVirtual Arena: secondo appuntamento e grandi novitàEnzo Iacchetti a chiuso con i social : ho ricevuto minacce di morteGuendalina Tavassi contro l'ex marito : mi prendeva a bastonateDEATHLOOP ora disponibile su Xbox Series X|S e Game PassCelly CLICKRINGUSB Professional Tripod RecensioneNasce La Casa Dei Player: per raccontare il nuovo PlayStation PlusUltime Blog

ProtaGene Names Pharmaceutical Industry Leader Raymond Kaiser as Chief Executive Officer to Drive Next Stages of Growth

HEILBRONN, Germany, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 ProtaGene GmbH, a leading global contract research organization focused on advanced analytics in biologics and cell and gene therapy, announced today the appointment of Raymond Kaiser, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer. Ray will Drive the continued innovation and Growth strategy for the company's advanced analytical services. Ray first joined ProtaGene earlier this year as Chief Operating Officer. He brings over 26 years of experience in the bioPharmaceutical and CRO industries, including research and development, quality assurance/quality control, technical support of bioPharmaceutical products, protein ...
ProtaGene GmbH, a leading global contract research organization focused on advanced analytics in biologics and cell and gene therapy, ...
