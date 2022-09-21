ProtaGene Names Pharmaceutical Industry Leader Raymond Kaiser as Chief Executive Officer to Drive Next Stages of Growth (Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) HEILBRONN, Germany, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ProtaGene GmbH, a leading global contract research organization focused on advanced analytics in biologics and cell and gene therapy, announced today the appointment of Raymond Kaiser, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer. Ray will Drive the continued innovation and Growth strategy for the company's advanced analytical services. Ray first joined ProtaGene earlier this year as Chief Operating Officer. He brings over 26 years of experience in the bioPharmaceutical and CRO industries, including research and development, quality assurance/quality control, technical support of bioPharmaceutical products, protein ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
