ProtaGene Names Pharmaceutical Industry Leader Raymond Kaiser as Chief Executive Officer to Drive Next Stages of Growth

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) HEILBRONN, Germany, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/GmbH, a leading global contract research organization focused on advanced analytics in biologics and cell and gene therapy, announced today the appointment of, Ph.D., as. Ray willthe continued innovation andstrategy for the company's advanced analytical services. Ray first joinedearlier this year asOperating. He brings over 26 years of experience in the bioand CRO industries, including research and development, quality assurance/quality control, technical support of bioproducts, protein ...