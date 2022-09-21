Logitech annuncia il microfono XLR Blue Sona e Litra Beam Desktop Key ...Logitech G CLOUD porta il game streaming a un nuovo livelloDisponibile in Italia il Controller Wireless Elite per Xbox Series 2 ...Logitech G annuncia il volante PRO Racing Wheel e pedaliera PRO ...EA SPORTS PORTA TED LASSO E L'AFC RICHMOND IN FIFA 23Amazon presenta il nuovo tablet Fire HD 8In Vigor Chronicles: Deliverance arriva la stagione dei Crossover!Yu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI a SPIEL '22Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODEAspirapolvere: con o senza sacco?Ultime Blog

Highlights Sparta Praga-Roma 1-2: Women’s Champions League 2022/2023 (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) Gli Highlights e le azioni salienti di Sparta Praga-Roma 1-2, match della Women’s Champions League 2022/2023. Le giallorosse di Spugna, infatti, ribaltano lo Sparta Praga grazie alle reti di Bartoli e Haavi negli ultimi tredici minuti: finisce 1-2 e c’è ottimismo per il prossimo match in programma al Tre Fontane. Le giallorosse cercano il passaggio del turno. SportFace.
