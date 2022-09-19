VALORANT - EPISODIO 5: ATTO II, CRONOVUOTO Come votare per le elezioni politicheProscenic lancia il nuovo WashVac F20Lucca Comics & Games 2022 | i 3 progetti vincitori della Comics & ...ASUS presenta il ROG Phone 6D UltimateFIFA 23 - Fastest Players e Career Mode Hidden GemsECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI : Il Robot Completo che Aspira e Lava i ...Che regalo fare a un ragazzo di 13 anni?FIFA 23 - Best Passers e Best DribblersAnna Tatangelo di nuovo single, con Livio Cori è già finitaUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye shines at 19th China-ASEAN Expo

Xinhua Silk
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye shines at 19th China-ASEAN Expo (Di lunedì 19 settembre 2022) BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 China's leading liquor maker Wuliangye participated in the 19th China-ASEAN Expo (CAExpo), which kicked off on Friday in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As one of the strategic partners of the event, the Chinese Baijiu producer aspires to share new opportunities brought by the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), as well as contribute to building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future. The well-decorated exhibition area of Wuliangye, featuring Chinese-style elements, such as traditional screen and Chinese painting ...
