Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye shines at 19th China-ASEAN Expo (Di lunedì 19 settembre 2022) BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
China's leading liquor maker Wuliangye participated in the 19th China-ASEAN Expo (CAExpo), which kicked off on Friday in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As one of the strategic partners of the event, the Chinese Baijiu producer aspires to share new opportunities brought by the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), as well as contribute to building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future. The well-decorated exhibition area of Wuliangye, featuring Chinese-style elements, such as traditional screen and Chinese painting ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
China's leading liquor maker Wuliangye participated in the 19th China-ASEAN Expo (CAExpo), which kicked off on Friday in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As one of the strategic partners of the event, the Chinese Baijiu producer aspires to share new opportunities brought by the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), as well as contribute to building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future. The well-decorated exhibition area of Wuliangye, featuring Chinese-style elements, such as traditional screen and Chinese painting ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road : Initiative released at 2022 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum to boost dev. of shipping logistics sector
Xinhua Silk Road : China int'l services trade fair reflects strong attraction of Chinese market for foreign investment
Xinhua Silk Road : Int'l ceramic art show held in Jingdezhen to promote cultural exchange between China - Britain
XinhuaItalia : I dirigenti aziendali presenti ad un forum a #Xiamen affermano che Silk Road Shipping gioca un ruolo importante nel… -
La crescita in Cina schiacciata da Covid e problemi immobiliari - classxhsilkroad.it Classxhsilkroad
Xinhua Silk Road: Initiative released at 2022 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum to boost dev. of shipping logistics sectorBEIJING, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An initiative was released on Friday at the 2022 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum kicking ...
Xinhua Silk Road: China int'l services trade fair reflects strong attraction of Chinese market for foreign investmentBEIJING, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) which was concluded in Beijing on ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk