Xinhua Silk Road | Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye shines at 19th China-ASEAN Expo

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 19 settembre 2022) BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/'s leadingparticipated in the(CA), which kicked off on Friday in Nanning, capital of south's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As one of the strategic partners of the event, theBaijiu producer aspires to share new opportunities brought by the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), as well as contribute to building a closercommunity with a shared future. The well-decorated exhibition area of, featuring-style elements, such as traditional screen andpainting ...