Mayweather-Asakura | il ritorno di Money | programma | orario | tv | streaming

BoxeRingWeb

FLOYD MAYWEATHER makes his return to the ring this weekend in another money-spinning bout against Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura. The 50-0 retired boxer hasn’t been in the ring since a ...Tommy Fury is set to return to action in November against the very man who replaced him before being KO'd by Jake Paul in December. Fury, 23, is closing in on a place on the undercard of the Floyd ...