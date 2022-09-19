Mayweather-Asakura, il ritorno di Money: programma, orario, tv, streaming (Di lunedì 19 settembre 2022) Continua a volerci prendere gusto, nelle sfide quantomeno improbabili, Floyd Mayweather. Stavolta è il turno del Giappone, e di un confronto particolarmente strano con il facente parte del mondo MMA Mikuru Asakura. Difficile dire cosa spinga l’ex pugile a questi combattimenti. Certo, Mayweather non è nuovo a queste trovate, e basta vedere che cos’è successo con lo youtuber Logan Paul. Qui, però, la questione è diversa: veo che il giapponese è peso piuma della MMA, ma è pure vero da quelle parti non tende molto alla sconfitta. Ci sono, infatti, 16 vittorie e 3 sconfitte nel suo palmares. Parallelamente, dal 2018 possiede un popolare canale YouTube che conta oltre 2.700.000 iscritti, un numero veramente importante. Dunque, ci sono tante sfaccettature nella questione. Boxe, Floyd Mayweather torna a combattere! Sfida a ...Leggi su oasport
Mayweather ha presentato la sfida di settembre contro Asakura in Giappone BoxeRingWeb
Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura: Date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel, undercard for Money’s return to ringFLOYD MAYWEATHER makes his return to the ring this weekend in another money-spinning bout against Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura. The 50-0 retired boxer hasn’t been in the ring since a ...
Tommy Fury 'set to fight on Floyd Mayweather vs Deji undercard' vs Jake Paul's ex-opponentTommy Fury is set to return to action in November against the very man who replaced him before being KO'd by Jake Paul in December. Fury, 23, is closing in on a place on the undercard of the Floyd ...
Mayweather AsakuraSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Mayweather Asakura