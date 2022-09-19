FIFA 23 - Best Passers e Best DribblersAnna Tatangelo di nuovo single, con Livio Cori è già finitaMario Balotelli barcollante davanti un locale di LosannaBarbara D'Urso e la foto in shorts e stivali da cowboyMichelle Hunziker e Tomaso Trussardi di nuovo insieme?Noleggio macchinari edili: boom di richieste per i miniescavatori a ...FIFA 23 - Settimana delle valutazioniAnnunci per Dragon Ball al Tokyo Game ShowWorld of Warcraft - filmato dietro le quinte505 GAMES CELEBRA IL SUCCESSO AL TOKYO GAME SHOW 2022Ultime Blog

Mayweather-Asakura | il ritorno di Money | programma | orario | tv | streaming

Mayweather Asakura
Mayweather-Asakura, il ritorno di Money: programma, orario, tv, streaming (Di lunedì 19 settembre 2022) Continua a volerci prendere gusto, nelle sfide quantomeno improbabili, Floyd Mayweather. Stavolta è il turno del Giappone, e di un confronto particolarmente strano con il facente parte del mondo MMA Mikuru Asakura. Difficile dire cosa spinga l’ex pugile a questi combattimenti. Certo, Mayweather non è nuovo a queste trovate, e basta vedere che cos’è successo con lo youtuber Logan Paul. Qui, però, la questione è diversa: veo che il giapponese è peso piuma della MMA, ma è pure vero da quelle parti non tende molto alla sconfitta. Ci sono, infatti, 16 vittorie e 3 sconfitte nel suo palmares. Parallelamente, dal 2018 possiede un popolare canale YouTube che conta oltre 2.700.000 iscritti, un numero veramente importante. Dunque, ci sono tante sfaccettature nella questione. Boxe, Floyd Mayweather torna a combattere! Sfida a ...
