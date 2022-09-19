Marco Percoco Joins The Brattle Group as Academic Advisor (Di lunedì 19 settembre 2022) ROME, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Brattle Group has welcomed economist Marco Percoco to the firm as an Academic Advisor. An Associate Professor of Applied Economics at Bocconi University in Milan, Dr. Percoco will work closely with the firm's Antitrust & Competition and Infrastructure practices. "Marco is a leading authority on the economics of infrastructure, transportation, regulation, and competition," said Brattle Principal Francesco Lo Passo. "His Academic expertise and experience as an Advisor will make him a valuable asset to Brattle and our clients, in Europe and globally." An expert in transport and infrastructure economics as well as regulatory disputes, Dr. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
