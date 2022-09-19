FIFA 23 - Fastest Players e Career Mode Hidden GemsECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI : Il Robot Completo che Aspira e Lava i ...Che regalo fare a un ragazzo di 13 anni?FIFA 23 - Best Passers e Best DribblersAnna Tatangelo di nuovo single, con Livio Cori è già finitaMario Balotelli barcollante davanti un locale di LosannaBarbara D'Urso e la foto in shorts e stivali da cowboyMichelle Hunziker e Tomaso Trussardi di nuovo insieme?Noleggio macchinari edili: boom di richieste per i miniescavatori a ...FIFA 23 - Settimana delle valutazioniUltime Blog

Marco Percoco Joins The Brattle Group as Academic Advisor

Marco Percoco
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Marco Percoco Joins The Brattle Group as Academic Advisor (Di lunedì 19 settembre 2022) ROME, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 The Brattle Group has welcomed economist Marco Percoco to the firm as an Academic Advisor. An Associate Professor of Applied Economics at Bocconi University in Milan, Dr. Percoco will work closely with the firm's Antitrust & Competition and Infrastructure practices. "Marco is a leading authority on the economics of infrastructure, transportation, regulation, and competition," said Brattle Principal Francesco Lo Passo. "His Academic expertise and experience as an Advisor will make him a valuable asset to Brattle and our clients, in Europe and globally." An expert in transport and infrastructure economics as well as regulatory disputes, Dr. ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Marco Percoco  Corriere della Sera

Marco Percoco Joins The Brattle Group as Academic Advisor

ROME, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed economist Marco Percoco to the firm as an Academic Advisor. An Associate ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Marco Percoco
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Marco Percoco Marco Percoco Joins Brattle Group