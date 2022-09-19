FIFA 23 - Best Passers e Best DribblersAnna Tatangelo di nuovo single, con Livio Cori è già finitaMario Balotelli barcollante davanti un locale di LosannaBarbara D'Urso e la foto in shorts e stivali da cowboyMichelle Hunziker e Tomaso Trussardi di nuovo insieme?Noleggio macchinari edili: boom di richieste per i miniescavatori a ...FIFA 23 - Settimana delle valutazioniAnnunci per Dragon Ball al Tokyo Game ShowWorld of Warcraft - filmato dietro le quinte505 GAMES CELEBRA IL SUCCESSO AL TOKYO GAME SHOW 2022Ultime Blog

Il rover Yutu 2 continua a girovagare sul lato opposto della Luna

rover Yutu
Il rover Yutu 2 continua a girovagare sul lato opposto della Luna (Di lunedì 19 settembre 2022) Questo aggiornamento sulla missione arriva dopo diversi mesi di silenzio, in occasione del Mid-Autumn Festival, o Moon Festival cinese.
China's Yutu 2 rover still rolling after nearly 4 years on moon's far side

China's Chang'e 4 lander and Yutu 2 rover, the first robots ever to land safely on the far side of the moon, are quietly continuing their work.

China's next moon missions get the green light

China's government has officially approved three robotic moon missions that will lay groundwork for a permanent lunar base. The Chang'e program missions in development are progressing well, the China ...
