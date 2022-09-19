ASUS presenta il ROG Phone 6D UltimateFIFA 23 - Fastest Players e Career Mode Hidden GemsECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI : Il Robot Completo che Aspira e Lava i ...Che regalo fare a un ragazzo di 13 anni?FIFA 23 - Best Passers e Best DribblersAnna Tatangelo di nuovo single, con Livio Cori è già finitaMario Balotelli barcollante davanti un locale di LosannaBarbara D'Urso e la foto in shorts e stivali da cowboyMichelle Hunziker e Tomaso Trussardi di nuovo insieme?Noleggio macchinari edili: boom di richieste per i miniescavatori a ...Ultime Blog

California vs United Kingdom & UAE

California United
California vs. United Kingdom & UAE (Di lunedì 19 settembre 2022) Foto di apertura: Flightline (USA) (m. b. 2018 Tapit) il giorno 04 Settembre 2022, all’ippodromo di Del Mar, California, ha vinto le TVG Pacific Classic Stakes, Gr-1, 1m2f, alla quota di 100/30 on. (Credits: Equos.it)   Como, 19 Settembre 2022   Ci avviamo verso un finale di stagione molto spumeggiante per il Galoppo Internazionale sulle due sponde dell’Oceano Atlantico con due corse che fanno sognare gli appassionati, le QIPCO Champions Stakes, Gr-1, 1m2f, erba, in programma il giorno Sabato 15 Ottobre, all’ippodromo di Ascot, nel corso del Champions Day, che chiuderà la stagione in UK per quanto riguarda le varie classifiche e il Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic, Gr-1, 1m2f, dirt, in programma il giorno Sabato 04 Novembre all’ippodromo di Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky. A Ascot il protagonista sarà Baaedd (GB) (m. b. 2018 Sea The Stars) e a Keeneland la stella sarà ...
