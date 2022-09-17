Premier: tris City a Wolverhampton, Haaland non si ferma più. LIVE: Tottenham-Leicester (Di sabato 17 settembre 2022) Dopo le vittorie di Aston Villa e Fulham rispettivamente contro Southampton e Nottingham Forest negli anticipi di venerdì sera, oggi...Leggi su calciomercato
Premier : tris City a Wolverhampton - in gol Grealish e Haaland e 1° posto. LIVE : Newcastle 1-1 - poi Tottenham
Premier : tris City a Wolverhampton - in gol Grealish e Haaland e 1° posto. LIVE : Newcastle 0-1 - poi Tottenham
Premier : tris City a Wolverhampton - in gol Grealish e Haaland e 1° posto. LIVE : alle 16 Newcastle - poi Tottenham
Premier: il Manchester City torna in testa, 3 - 0 al WolverhamptonHa aperto le marcature Grealish al 1' pt, raddoppio del solito Haaland - all'11/o gol in Premier in soli 7 partite - al 16', Foden infine ha calato il tris al 24' st. In classifica i 'citizens' ...
Premier League, Haaland a segno: il Manchester City torna a vincereWOLVERHAMPTON (Inghilterra) - La Premier League torna in campo ed Erling Haaland timbra ancora il cartellino. Nell'anticipo del ... Il tris lo cala nella ripresa Foden al 68' su assist ancora di De ...
- Premier League, Nottingham Forest ancora ko: il Fulham vince 3-2 Tuttosport
- Premier League: Ramsey lancia l'Aston Villa, tris esterno del Fulham | Estero | Calciomercato.com Calciomercato.com
- Premier: Nottingham Forest sprofonda, altro ko e penultimo posto Agenzia ANSA
- Gerrard sorride: 1-0 dell'Aston Villa sul Southampton. Colpo del Fulham Corriere dello Sport
- Premier League, Nottingham Forest- Fulham 2-3: video sintesi, gol e highlights da Youtube Il Corriere del Pallone
Premier: il Manchester City torna in testa, 3-0 al WolverhamptonIl Manchester City vince nell'anticipo odierno dell'8/a giornata della Premier League, tornata in campo dopo la sospensione per la morte della regina Elisabetta II. (ANSA) ...
Premier League, Haaland a segno: il Manchester City torna a vincereI ragazzi di Guardiola espugnano Wolverhampton per 3-0 con l'11° sigillo in campionato dell'attaccante norvegese ...
Premier trisSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Premier tris