Premier | tris City a Wolverhampton | Haaland non si ferma più LIVE | Tottenham-Leicester

Premier tris
Premier: tris City a Wolverhampton, Haaland non si ferma più. LIVE: Tottenham-Leicester (Di sabato 17 settembre 2022) Dopo le vittorie di Aston Villa e Fulham rispettivamente contro Southampton e Nottingham Forest negli anticipi di venerdì sera, oggi...
Premier League, Haaland a segno: il Manchester City torna a vincere

WOLVERHAMPTON (Inghilterra) - La Premier League torna in campo ed Erling Haaland timbra ancora il cartellino. Nell'anticipo del ... Il tris lo cala nella ripresa Foden al 68' su assist ancora di De ...
