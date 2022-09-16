“You Have What It Takes”, alla scoperta del nuovo singolo degli a-ha (Di venerdì 16 settembre 2022) Da oggi, venerdì 16 settembre, è disponibile in digitale “You Have What It Takes” (https://a-ha.lnk.to/YouHaveWhatItTakes), il nuovo singolo degli a-ha estratto del loro album “True North”, in uscita il 21 ottobre e già disponibile in pre-order a-ha – True North (lnk.to). Il brano sarà in rotazione radiofonica da venerdì 23 settembre. “You Have What It Takes” è il secondo brano estratto dal nuovo album, dopo “I’m In”. Il singolo mostra il lato più vulnerabile degli a-ha (Magne Furuholmen, Morten e Paul Waaktaar-Savoy), con intricati accordi di chitarra e l’inconfondibile voce di Morten. È come un’eco di speranza, di guarigione e di ... Leggi su lopinionista (Di venerdì 16 settembre 2022) Da oggi, venerdì 16 settembre, è disponibile in digitale “YouIt” (https://a-ha.lnk.to/YouIt), ila-ha estratto del loro album “True North”, in uscita il 21 ottobre e già disponibile in pre-order a-ha – True North (lnk.to). Il brano sarà in rotazione radiofonica da venerdì 23 settembre. “YouIt” è il secondo brano estratto dalalbum, dopo “I’m In”. Ilmostra il lato più vulnerabilea-ha (Magne Furuholmen, Morten e Paul Waaktaar-Savoy), con intricati accordi di chitarra e l’inconfondibile voce di Morten. È come un’eco di speranza, di guarigione e di ...

