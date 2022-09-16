WWE: Roman Reigns contro Logan Paul sarà il main event di Crown Jewel (Di venerdì 16 settembre 2022) Dave Meltzer riporta che la WWE terrà una conferenza stampa a Las Vegas questo sabato per annunciare il main event del pay-per-view Crown Jewel del 5 novembre in Arabia Saudita. Roman Reigns contro Logan Paul sarà il match principale del PPV. Logan Paul farà il grande annuncio per la puntata di SmackDown di stasera. In vista della puntata di SmackDown di stasera, Paul ha inviato un tweet in cui afferma che ci sarà un “enorme annuncio” durante la puntata. Paul ha scritto: “MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT TUNE IN”. Sembra che la WWE stia preparando un match tra Roman Reigns e ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di venerdì 16 settembre 2022) Dave Meltzer riporta che la WWE terrà una conferenza stampa a Las Vegas questo sabato per annunciare ildel pay-per-viewdel 5 novembre in Arabia Saudita.il match principale del PPV.farà il grande annuncio per la puntata di SmackDown di stasera. In vista della puntata di SmackDown di stasera,ha inviato un tweet in cui afferma che ciun “enorme annuncio” durante la puntata.ha scritto: “MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT TUNE IN”. Sembra che la WWE stia preparando un match trae ...

SpazioWrestling : WWE: Grandi novità per Roman Reigns, il suo prossimo sfidante vi sconvolgerà *RUMOR* #RomanReigns #WWE - SpazioWrestling : WWE: Importante celebrità sarà a Smackdown, individuato lo sfidante di Roman Reigns? #SmackDown #WWE - Zona_Wrestling : Logan Paul: 'Roman, vorrei prenderti a calci in c*** ' - SpazioWrestling : WWE: Roman Reigns sul tetto del mondo, altro grandissimo riconoscimento #RomanReigns #WWE - TSOWrestling : Logan Paul è un grande performer secondo il Tribal Chief. #TSOW #TSOS -