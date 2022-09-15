Shades Of Blue dove vedere gli episodi in tv su Canale 5 e streaming (Di giovedì 15 settembre 2022) La serie tv statunitense Shades of Blue di genere poliziesco approda su Canale 5 a partire da giugno 2022. Protagonisti sono Jennifer Lopez e Ray Liotta, che interpretano degli agenti della polizia di New York corrotti. Ecco di seguito dove vedere diretta in tv e streaming o come rivedere gli episodi. SCOPRI LE ALTRE SERIE DEL MOMENTO Shades Of Blue dove vedere gli episodi in tv e replica La serie tv Shades Of Blue andrà in onda il martedì in prima serata su Canale 5 alle ore 21:10. La diretta sarà disponibile anche in streaming dal sito mediaset.it/Canale5 ovviamente agli ... Leggi su cubemagazine (Di giovedì 15 settembre 2022) La serie tv statunitenseofdi genere poliziesco approda su5 a partire da giugno 2022. Protagonisti sono Jennifer Lopez e Ray Liotta, che interpretano degli agenti della polizia di New York corrotti. Ecco di seguitodiretta in tv eo come rigli. SCOPRI LE ALTRE SERIE DEL MOMENTOOfgliin tv e replica La serie tvOfandrà in onda il martedì in prima serata su5 alle ore 21:10. La diretta sarà disponibile anche indal sito mediaset.it/5 ovviamente agli ...

zazoomblog : Shades Of Blue dove vedere gli episodi in tv su Canale 5 e streaming - #Shades #vedere #episodi #Canale - LinkaTv : E' iniziato Shades of blue - PRIMA TV su #canale5 Clicca qui per classifica tweet: -