Manchester City - Borussia Dortmund 2 - 1: gli highlights (Di giovedì 15 settembre 2022) Il Borussia Dortmund passa in vantaggio al 56' grazie alla rete di Bellingham, ma il Manchester City capovolge il risultato in 4 minuti: all'80' ...Leggi su video.gazzetta
Manchester City, Guardiola: "Contro il Dortmund, Haaland mi ha ricordato Cruyff"L'allenatore del Manchester City Guardiola ha parlato della prestazione di Haaland contro il Borussia Dortmund Pep Guardiola, allenatore del Manchester City, ai microfoni di BT Sport ha parlato dopo la vittoria contro ...
Calcio: Champions. ManCity,Guardiola"Gol Haaland mi ha ricordato Cruyff"Il norvegese ha deciso in acrobazia il match vinto in rimonta contro il Borussia Dortmund MANCHESTER (INGHILTERRA) (ITALPRESS) - Un gran gol ...
Gol al volo in spaccata Håland contro Cruyff, qual è più bello | OneFootballSignore e signori: The Striking Viking ha colpito ancora: 13 gol in 9 partite finora. Il meraviglioso gol di Erling Håland in acrobazia ieri contro il Borussia Dortmund è l’immagine più spettacolare d ...
