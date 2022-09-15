Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) announces Riyadh AI Declaration at the Global AI Summit (Di giovedì 15 settembre 2022) - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Following a Ministerial roundtable at the Global AI Summit, member states of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) agreed to adopt the Riyadh AI Call for Action Declaration (RAICA), which seeks to use AI technology to benefit people, communities, nations, and the world as a whole. The Declaration was signed by all members of DCO including Bahrain, Cyprus, Djibouti, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Jordan, Rwanda, and Saudi Arabia. The call to action aims to advance the DCO's commitment to identify and address present, emerging and future humanitarian issues in the field of AI. The Declaration highlights the different ways AI can be used as a tool ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Following a Ministerial roundtable at the Global AI Summit, member states of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) agreed to adopt the Riyadh AI Call for Action Declaration (RAICA), which seeks to use AI technology to benefit people, communities, nations, and the world as a whole. The Declaration was signed by all members of DCO including Bahrain, Cyprus, Djibouti, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Jordan, Rwanda, and Saudi Arabia. The call to action aims to advance the DCO's commitment to identify and address present, emerging and future humanitarian issues in the field of AI. The Declaration highlights the different ways AI can be used as a tool ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) announces Riyadh AI Declaration at the Global AI SummitRIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Following a Ministerial roundtable at the Global AI Summit, member states of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) agreed to adopt the Riyadh AI Call for Action Declaration (RAICA), which seeks to use AI technology to benefit people, communities, nations, and the world as a ...
The 2022 Global AI Summit Begins with Launch of Several New International InitiativesOn the opening day, ministers signed the Riyadh AI Call to Action Declaration, an agreement outlining the Digital Cooperation Organization's (DCO) long - term vision to use AI technology to benefit ... Digital collaboration: mercato al raddoppio entro il 2026 CorCom
Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) announces Riyadh AI Declaration at the Global AI SummitRIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a Ministerial roundtable at the Global AI Summit, member states of the Digital ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Initiative released at 2022 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum to boost dev. of shipping logistics sectorBEIJING, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An initiative was released on Friday at the 2022 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum kicking ...
Digital CooperationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Digital Cooperation