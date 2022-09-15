Call of Duty - Un impegno verso la nostra communityIl gioco base di The Sims 4 sarà gratuito a ottobreIntroduzione ai Mondiali 2022 di League of LegendsOsmo Action 3: action cam oltre ogni limite creativoTHQ Nordic sarà al Tokyo Game Show 2022Demon Dagger Appare in For Honor’s Year 6 Season 3NVIDIA e il meglio della tecnologia Back to SchoolAL VIA IL “GIOCO PER SEMPRE AWARD” 2022Ecco le nuove veline Striscia la notizia Cosmary e AnastasiaLaura Pausini non canta Bella Ciao : Non usatemi per propaganda ...Ultime Blog

Digital Cooperation Organization DCO announces Riyadh AI Declaration at the Global AI Summit

Digital Cooperation
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) announces Riyadh AI Declaration at the Global AI Summit (Di giovedì 15 settembre 2022) - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Following a Ministerial roundtable at the Global AI Summit, member states of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) agreed to adopt the Riyadh AI Call for Action Declaration (RAICA), which seeks to use AI technology to benefit people, communities, nations, and the world as a whole.   The Declaration was signed by all members of DCO including Bahrain, Cyprus, Djibouti, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Jordan, Rwanda, and Saudi Arabia. The call to action aims to advance the DCO's commitment to identify and address present, emerging and future humanitarian issues in the field of AI. The Declaration highlights the different ways AI can be used as a tool ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) announces Riyadh AI Declaration at the Global AI Summit

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Following a Ministerial roundtable at the Global AI Summit, member states of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) agreed to adopt the Riyadh AI Call for Action Declaration (RAICA), which seeks to use AI technology to benefit people, communities, nations, and the world as a ...

The 2022 Global AI Summit Begins with Launch of Several New International Initiatives

On the opening day, ministers signed the Riyadh AI Call to Action Declaration, an agreement outlining the Digital Cooperation Organization's (DCO) long - term vision to use AI technology to benefit ... Digital collaboration: mercato al raddoppio entro il 2026  CorCom

Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) announces Riyadh AI Declaration at the Global AI Summit

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a Ministerial roundtable at the Global AI Summit, member states of the Digital ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Initiative released at 2022 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum to boost dev. of shipping logistics sector

BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An initiative was released on Friday at the 2022 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum kicking ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Digital Cooperation
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Digital Cooperation Digital Cooperation Organization announces Riyadh