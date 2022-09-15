Annual global expo empowers northern Chinese province Hebei' s digital economy

(Di giovedì 15 settembre 2022) SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/China International2022 is scheduled to be held in Shijiazhuang, capital city of north China'sin mid-November. This conference will provide exhibitors with a high-standard and high-level exhibition platform and full chain services such as achievements display, new launches, networking and matchmaking, forum speeches, media publicity and booth services, according to the Industry and Information Technology Department of. In recent years,has taken China Internationalas an important platform to promoteindustrialization and industrial ...

...//www.reportlinker.com/p06319484/utm_source=GNW Thegreen data center market is expected to grow from $48.63 billion in 2021 to $58.06 billion in 2022 at a compoundgrowth rate (CAGR) ...LONDON"(BUSINESS WIRE)"Mercans, thepayroll technology leader, has been named a Leader in NelsonHall'sNEAT assessment of the leading payroll companies across the globe. NelsonHall has ranked Mercans highly as a Multi - ...Mercans, the global payroll technology leader, has been named a Leader in NelsonHall’s annual NEAT assessment of the leading payroll companies across the globe. NelsonHall has ranked Mercans highly as ...Airports Council International (ACI) World ha dato il via oggi all'annual ACI Customer Experience Global Summit a Cracovia, Polonia, con il tema "Re/humanizing the airport experience". L'ACI Customer ...