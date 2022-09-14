WWE: I Pretty Deadly si confermano campioni nello Steel Cage Match di NXT, beffa per i Creed Brothers! (Di mercoledì 14 settembre 2022) L’episodio dedicato all’anniversario di NXT 2.0 che si è tenuto ieri notte si è aperto con il Match titolato tra i Pretty Deadly ed i Creed Brothers, i due team si sono sfidati in uno Steel Cage Match rispettando la volontà dei fan che hanno votato per vedere tale stipulazione. Ad avere la meglio nella contesa sono stati i Pretty Deadly che si sono confermati campioni alla prima difesa titolata del loro secondo regno da NXT Tag Team Champions, ecco nel dettaglio cos’è accaduto nell’opener dell’ultimo episodio di NXT. Damon Kemp continua a tormentare i Creed Brothers I sogni di gloria dei Creed Brothers si sono infranti a causa dell’intervento di un loro ex compagno del ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Memorie di un millennial italiano in vacanza studio in Inghilterra... dormendo in un letto con le lenzuola della Wwe. Sulla federa avevo le facce di Rey Mysterio e Kurt ... aveva vinto il letto e a me toccava il floor : "It's actually pretty comfortable". Il padre della ...
Memorie di un millennial italiano in vacanza studio in Inghilterra... dormendo in un letto con le lenzuola della Wwe. Sulla federa avevo le facce di Rey Mysterio e Kurt ... aveva vinto il letto e a me toccava il floor : "It's actually pretty comfortable". Il padre della ... Pretty Deadly mantengono i Tag Team Titles ad NXT 2.0 The Shield Of Wrestling
WWE NXT gets new logo and fans are excited for return of ‘black and gold era’WWE looks to be giving NXT another face lift with a new logo marking the end of NXT 2.0. Wednesday night’s episode marked a year since the relaunch complete with a bright colour scheme far removed ...
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Solo Sikoa Outclasses Carmelo Hayes to be Crowned North American ChampionIt’s been a year since WWE NXT 2.0 debuted, giving the brand a revamped look and introducing new mercurial talent to the WWE Universe. The September 13th episode of the show marked its anniversary and ...
WWE PrettySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Pretty