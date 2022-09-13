IT TAKES TWO ARRIVA SU NINTENDO SWITCHJUST DANCE 2023 SVELA QUATTRO NUOVI BRANIAnnunciato Tales of Symphonia RemasteredNintendo Direct 13.09.2022State of Play | 13 Settembre 2022Amazon presenta il nuovo KindleANNUNCIATI I TRACKMANIA GAMES ESPORTS Dungeons & Dragons - I Mostri del Multiverso disponibile in italianoMagic: The Gathering - Warhammer 40k Universes BeyondEA E KOEI TECMO INSIEME PER UN GIOCO DI CACCIAUltime Blog

Yili Scoops Two IDF Dairy Innovation Awards as the Biggest Winner Among Dairy Producers

NEW DELHI, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 On September 12, the IDF World Dairy Summit 2022 was convened in New Delhi, India. Zhang Jianqiu, CEO of Yili Group, delivered a virtual speech at the World Dairy Leaders' Forum and attended the "Dairy in the Next 25 Years" panel discussion. Representing the industry's most prestigious honor, the IDF Dairy Innovation Awards are presented simultaneously with the Summit. Among 144 entries, Yili was the only Dairy producer in the world to receive two Innovation Awards. The Yili Food Safety Risk Analysis Model received the ...
