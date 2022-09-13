SCO to further promote global security | stability | prosperity

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 13 settembre 2022) BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/A news report by People's Daily: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the city of Samarkand, and pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from Sept. 14 to 16. This year is of landmark significance for the SCO, as it marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the SCO Charter and the 15th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Long-Term Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation of the SCO Member States. Since the founding of the organization, it has been closely obeying the above two documents and following the Shanghai Spirit, exploring a new development path for regional organizations and setting a good example for regional and international cooperation. As the world has entered a period of new turbulence and transformation, ...