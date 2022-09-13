Ground-breaking report warns chemicals industry must dramatically transform operations to avoid 4?C of global warming

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 13 settembre 2022) LONDON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/Thechemicalaccounts for around 4% ofgreenhouse gas emissions. Itend its fossil dependency and become a planet-positive force by embracing a more circular, low emissions operating model, according to a major newfrom Systemiq, the system change company, and the Center forCommons at the University of Tokyo. Without urgent action, thefaces reputational and regulatory risk and may lose its social license to operate, the. The Planet Positive(Systemiq, UTokyo) provides an unprecedented blueprint for the future of the chemical, which is worth $4.7 trillion ...