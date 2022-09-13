Febbre nei bambini : Consigli e rimedi per abbassarlaFIFA 23 PRIMO SGUARDO ALLE VALUTAZIONI DEI GIOCATORIKingston annuncia IronKey Keypad 200 con crittografia hardwareTorna il Red Bull Factions - la speciale competizione di League of ...Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL: “Nuove carte drago” e “La tribù delle ...Lego Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker, in arrivo la Galactic EditionNBA 2K23 RecensioneUbisoft Forward 2022Sardegna in autunno : Cosa visitareFa sesso con il cane e rischia di morire : evirato 55enne di ...Ultime Blog

Ground-breaking report warns chemicals industry must dramatically transform operations to avoid 4?C of global warming

Ground breaking
Ground-breaking report warns chemicals industry must dramatically transform operations to avoid 4?C of global warming (Di martedì 13 settembre 2022) LONDON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The global chemical industry accounts for around 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. It must end its fossil dependency and become a planet-positive force by embracing a more circular, low emissions operating model, according to a major new report from Systemiq, the system change company, and the Center for global Commons at the University of Tokyo. Without urgent action, the industry faces reputational and regulatory risk and may lose its social license to operate, the report warns.   The Planet Positive chemicals report (Systemiq, UTokyo) provides an unprecedented blueprint for the future of the chemical industry, which is worth $4.7 trillion ...
