Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 12 settembre 2022) BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/An internationalartkicked off on Saturday inCity of east'sJiangxi Province toand. Themed on "Porcelain journey along the Belt and, Sharing the same moment", thetwo venues inCity and Cambridge, UK respectively to allow artists, craftsmen and representatives from home and abto discussdevelopment via video link. It is noted that thecontained six activities, namely aart exhibition of 100 pieces featuring ...