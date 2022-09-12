Xinhua Silk Road: Int'l ceramic art show held in Jingdezhen to promote cultural exchange between China, Britain (Di lunedì 12 settembre 2022) BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
An international ceramic art show kicked off on Saturday in Jingdezhen City of east China'sJiangxi Province to promote cultural exchange between China and Britain. Themed on "Porcelain journey along the Belt and Road, Sharing the same moment", the show held two venues in Jingdezhen City and Cambridge, UK respectively to allow artists, craftsmen and representatives from home and abRoad to discuss ceramic development via video link. It is noted that the show contained six activities, namely a ceramic art exhibition of 100 pieces featuring ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
An international ceramic art show kicked off on Saturday in Jingdezhen City of east China'sJiangxi Province to promote cultural exchange between China and Britain. Themed on "Porcelain journey along the Belt and Road, Sharing the same moment", the show held two venues in Jingdezhen City and Cambridge, UK respectively to allow artists, craftsmen and representatives from home and abRoad to discuss ceramic development via video link. It is noted that the show contained six activities, namely a ceramic art exhibition of 100 pieces featuring ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
XinhuaItalia : I dirigenti aziendali presenti ad un forum a #Xiamen affermano che Silk Road Shipping gioca un ruolo importante nel… -
Xinhua Silk Road: Projects worth billions signed in E. China's KunshanBEIJING, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ A conference on the development of emerging industry was held on Wednesday in Kunshan, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the economic and technological ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 2022 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum kicks off in E.China's XiamenSpeaking highly of the achievements of Silk Road Maritime, participants at the forum pointed out the importance of integrating the essence of the Silk Road spirit with the practical efforts in ... Silk Faw, un miliardo in ballo fra Cina e Stati Uniti ReggioSera.it
Xinhua Silk Road: Int'l ceramic art show held in Jingdezhen to promote cultural exchange between China, BritainAn international ceramic art show kicked off on Saturday in Jingdezhen City of east China's Jiangxi Province to promote cultural exchange between China and Britain.
GLOBALink | Silk Road Shipping promotes connectivity, facilitates tradeCorporate executives attending a forum in China Xiamen say that Silk Road Shipping has been playing an important role in promoting ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk