RISULTATI: ICW Fighting Spirit 2022 10.09.2022 (Di lunedì 12 settembre 2022) I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena lo scorsa Sabato a Mandello del Lario (LC): ICW Fighting Spirit 2022Sabato 10 Settembre – Mandello del Lario (LC) –Non-Title MatchDennis ICW Fight Forever Champion batte RUST–Fatal 4 Way Match for Number 20 Rumble ForeverBjorn batte Machete, Mida e Luke Strike e ottiene il N° 20 alla Rumble Forever–Tag Team MatchTop Players (Jesse Jones & Sonny Vegas) battono Double Speed (Spencer & Zoom)–Titolo Interregionale ICWGabriel Bach (c) batte Psycho Mike e mantiene il Titolo–Six Man Tag Team MatchManzi Italiani (Charlie Kid & Dave Atlas) & Doblone battono La Casta (Kobra & Mr. Excellent) & Sirio
