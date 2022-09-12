RISULTATI | ICW Fighting Spirit 2022 10 09 2022

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di lunedì 12 settembre 2022) Idello Show andato in scena lo scorsa Sabato a Mandello del Lario (LC): ICWSabato 10 Settembre – Mandello del Lario (LC) –Non-Title MatchDennis ICW Fight Forever Champion batte RUST–Fatal 4 Way Match for Number 20 Rumble ForeverBjorn batte Machete, Mida e Luke Strike e ottiene il N° 20 alla Rumble Forever–Tag Team MatchTop Players (Jesse Jones & Sonny Vegas) battono Double Speed (Spencer & Zoom)–Titolo Interregionale ICWGabriel Bach (c) batte Psycho Mike e mantiene il Titolo–Six Man Tag Team MatchManzi Italiani (Charlie Kid & Dave Atlas) & Doblone battono La Casta (Kobra & Mr. Excellent) & Sirio