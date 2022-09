Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Acquires Newcomp Analytics

(Di lunedì 12 settembre 2022)broadens its reach in North America with the company's 34th acquisition. TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/. ("" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloudprovider, is pleased to announce it has acquired Canada-based, ancentered organization focused on helping businesses transform and grow in today's digital world. Headquartered in Toronto, and serving hundreds of clients across Canada, US and the Caribbean,assists organizations in building a map to deeperwhile providing teams with ...

lamiafinanza

..., 'By 2027, unified endpoint management and digital employee experience tools willto ... self - healing and self - securing outcomes across four keyareas that are delivered by the ......di una recente ricerca condotta da un team di scienziati del Massachusetts Institute of(...dell'energia prodotta dalle forze di marea e dalle correnti idrotermali sottomarineverso ... Inflazione: tre motivi per cui potrebbe scendere secondo Moneyfarm « LMF Lamiafinanza Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has acquired ...ON SEPTEMBER 9, the Digital Infrastructure group of the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) initiated the joint efforts of local telecommunication players (telcos) to ...