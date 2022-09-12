Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Acquires Newcomp Analytics

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 12 settembre 2022)broadens its reach in North America with the company's 34th acquisition. TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/. ("" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloudprovider, is pleased to announce it has acquired Canada-based, ancentered organization focused on helping businesses transform and grow in today's digital world. Headquartered in Toronto, and serving hundreds of clients across Canada, US and the Caribbean,assists organizations in building a map to deeperwhile providing teams with ...