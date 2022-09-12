NBA 2K23 RecensioneUbisoft Forward 2022Fa sesso con il cane e rischia di morire : evirato 55enne di ...Nazaré : Inghiottito da un' onda mentre passeggia con una donna in ...Il Guinness World Records di Lorenzo Lotti : 50 chilometri con il ...Il piccolo smette di respirare : Salvato da infermiera durante il voloMARVEL SNAP ARRIVA SU DISPOSITIVI MOBILE E PC IL 18 OTTOBREGizmo, dei Gremlins, entra in MultiVersusNBA 2K23 Disponibile oraRegina Elisabetta : il principe Harry non è riuscito a salutarlaUltime Blog

CGTN | 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala | a family feast for Chinese worldwide

CGTN 2022
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
CGTN: 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala: a family feast for Chinese worldwide (Di lunedì 12 settembre 2022) - BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, is celebrated by millions of people on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year, the day falls on September 10. The Mid-Autumn Festival is not just about family reunions. It's also about the joy of harvesting, romance and the harmony between humans and nature. The Mid-Autumn Festival is a synthesis of seasonal customs in Autumn, and most of the Festival elements it contains have ancient origins. An essential part of the Festival celebration is moon worship. In ancient agrarian societies, people believed that the moon's operation was ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

twitterCGTNStories : Lenovo to create 'strong economic potential' in Hungary -

CGTN: 2022 Mid - Autumn Festival Gala: a family feast for Chinese worldwide

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 09 - 10/2022 - Mid - Autumn - Festival - Gala - A - family - feast - for - Chinese - worldwide - 1ddwAiyY0sU/index.html Video - https://www.youtube.com/watchv=...

CGTN: Why China is speeding up research on core technologies

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 09 - 07/Why - China - is - speeding - up - research - on - core - technologies - 1d8h2b5F89a/index.html

CGTN : Pourquoi la Chine accélère la recherche sur les technologies de base

« Bonjour à tous. Je suis sorti du module. Je me sens bien », a déclaré le Taikonaute chinois Chen Dong au moment de donner le coup d'envoi de sa sortie dans l'espace la semaine dernière. Chen et son ...

CGTN: Why China is speeding up research on core technologies

BEIJING, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Hello, everyone. I'm out of the module. I'm feeling good,' Chinese Taikonauts Chen Dong said when he kicked ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN 2022
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CGTN 2022 CGTN 2022 Autumn Festival Gala