Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 12 settembre 2022) - BEIJING, Sept. 10,/PRNewswire/The Mid-, also known as the Moon, is celebrated by millions of people on the 15th day of the eighth month of thelunar calendar. This year, the day falls on September 10. The Mid-is not just aboutreunions. It's also about the joy of harvesting, romance and the harmony between humans and nature. The Mid-is a synthesis of seasonal customs in, and most of theelements it contains have ancient origins. An essential part of thecelebration is moon worship. In ancient agrarian societies, people believed that the moon's operation was ...