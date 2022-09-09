Xinhua Silk Road | 2022 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum kicks off in E China' s Xiamen

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 9 settembre 2022) BEIJING, Sept. 9,/PRNewswire/Thekicked off on Thursday in, east'sFujian Province, where participants shared constructive opinions and suggestions on enhancing the brand influence of. Focusing on effective measures to support the new development dynamic and boost the "dual circulation" of domestic andmarkets, discussions at thecovered multiple topics such as serving the unified domestic market, integrated development of...