Reasonable Doubt è la nuova serie diretta da Kerry Washington | un legal drama in stile Scandal

Reasonable Doubt
Reasonable Doubt è la nuova serie diretta da Kerry Washington, un legal drama in stile Scandal (Di venerdì 9 settembre 2022) Kerry Washington torna a dirigere con Reasonable Doubt: dopo essere stata dietro la macchina da presa per un episodio di Scandal, la serie di cui è stata protagonista per 7 stagioni, e in altre due occasioni, l’attrice e attivista statunitense dirigerà il primo episodio del nuovo legal drama della Onyx Collective di Disney per Hulu. Il primo trailer di Reasonable Doubt sembra richiamare da subito proprio le atmosfere di Scandal, il political drama di Shonda Rhimes che ha consacrato Washington e l’ha resa per tutti l’iconica crisis manager Olivia Pope. Non è un caso che la nuova serie sia nata dall’estro della scrittrice/produttrice ...
Delroy Lindo e Kerry Washington saranno padre e figlia nella comedy Unprisoned

L'impegno di Kerry Washington Per Kerry Washington si tratta della seconda collaborazione con Onyx dopo Reasonable Doubt, legal drama che produce tramite la sua casa di produzione Simpson Street. "... Notizie serie tv 8 settembre 2022 Michael Bishop sarà il nuovo Jonathan Kent in Superman & Lois  Dituttounpop

